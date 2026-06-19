Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,138 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $278.25 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $256.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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