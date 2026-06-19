Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 80,269 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $34,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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