Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 13,301 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,680 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $240.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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