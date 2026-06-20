Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,464,486 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,464,486 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,770,647,000 after buying an additional 413,639 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,763,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,653,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,154,914,000 after acquiring an additional 837,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,875,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,571,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.84 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $185,900.18. Following the sale, the director owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,608.72. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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