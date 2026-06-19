Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 287,956 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,016 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 287,956 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,336,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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