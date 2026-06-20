Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 706,408 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 706,408 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.32. The company has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here