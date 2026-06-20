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Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 739,094 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Kovitz Investment Group Partners cut its RTX position by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 739,094 shares and leaving it with 20,692 shares worth about $3.8 million.
  • RTX continues to attract generally positive analyst attention, including a Jefferies upgrade to buy and a MarketBeat consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $211.38.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while also raising its quarterly dividend to $0.73 per share from $0.68.
  • Five stocks we like better than RTX.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 739,094 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.47 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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