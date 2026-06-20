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Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 87,187 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC slashed its IBM stake by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 87,187 shares and leaving it with 18,815 shares valued at about $5.57 million.
  • IBM continues to draw mixed attention from the market: several institutions added to positions, while recent headlines highlight enterprise software, AI governance, and mainframe security initiatives alongside broader pressure on IT services stocks.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive on IBM, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $304.17; the company also recently beat earnings expectations and raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share.
  • Interested in International Business Machines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 87,187 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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