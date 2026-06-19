Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 90,677 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 90,677 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 0.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after buying an additional 2,442,450 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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