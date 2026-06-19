Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 220,625 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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