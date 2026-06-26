Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,912 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,843 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.3%

KHC opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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