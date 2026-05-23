Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,243 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Read Our Latest Report on KHC

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched JELL-O Simply , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Article Title Article Title

The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop.

Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks revisions were cut, including lower EPS forecasts for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which may limit enthusiasm for a bigger rerating.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1%

KHC stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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