Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Stock Holdings Increased by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204,598 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 704,198 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 5.3% of RWWM Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.27% of Kraft Heinz worth $72,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $29.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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