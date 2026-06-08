Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $599,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $422.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $447.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,573. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

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Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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