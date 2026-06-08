Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $907,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market.

Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential.

Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst.

The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up.

Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up. Negative Sentiment: Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment.

Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in AI and semiconductor stocks, along with a sharp drop in the Nasdaq, is pressuring SMCI as traders reassess the pace of AI demand and valuation levels.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here