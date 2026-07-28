Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS is American Capital Management Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,908 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 562,585 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for about 4.1% of American Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $75,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 427.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,373 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Themes Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.29.

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Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $338,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,613,834.62. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $86,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,414.71. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 137,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,257 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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