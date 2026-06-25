Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,417,102.48. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $2,038,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 309,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,136.01. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 187,278 shares of company stock worth $11,731,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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