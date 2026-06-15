Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.17.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 339.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $134.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $261,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,771.12. The trade was a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,642.72. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 188,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,663 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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