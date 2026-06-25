Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,230.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,115.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,026.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,018.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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