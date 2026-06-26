Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,478 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $231.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.03.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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