Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 11,719 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,362 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in CRH were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.54.

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CRH Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CRH opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

CRH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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