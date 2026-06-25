Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 25,610 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,522 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $713,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,241 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $513,966,000 after buying an additional 625,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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