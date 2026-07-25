Kryger Capital LLC Invests $37.34 Million in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Kryger Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 179,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $37,339,000. Silicon Laboratories comprises about 2.6% of Kryger Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kryger Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $177.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

SLAB opened at $216.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 1.36. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $220.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.46.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 8,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $1,739,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,458,934.77. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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