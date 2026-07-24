Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 3,958.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $327.50 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.50 and a 1 year high of $382.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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