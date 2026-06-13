Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,659,874 shares of the company's stock after selling 236,588 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics makes up approximately 41.9% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.48% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $362,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,563,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,730,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 615,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 565,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 491,737 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Noah Goodman sold 8,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,684,925. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $2,435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,081,710.10. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,357 shares of company stock worth $19,072,496. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $86.21 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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