L & S Advisors Inc Has $7.23 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,429 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:PG opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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