L & S Advisors Inc Has $8.01 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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