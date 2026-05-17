L & S Advisors Inc Invests $3.57 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,269 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,119 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,438 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts: Sign Up

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.14.

Read Our Latest Report on FCX

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,868,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,035. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here