L & S Advisors Inc Invests $3.90 Million in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.04 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $291,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,599.50. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,008.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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