L & S Advisors Inc Invests $4.07 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,275 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 34,903 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Lawood & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2%

CVS Health stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here