L & S Advisors Inc Invests $5.09 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.9%

GILD stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.23 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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