L & S Advisors Inc Invests $7.85 Million in Chubb Limited $CB

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,141 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 75.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $324.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $326.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.01. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here