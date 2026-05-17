L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $698.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's fifty day moving average price is $744.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $801.00 to $796.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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