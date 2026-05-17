L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,915 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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