L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,710 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $93.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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