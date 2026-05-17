L & S Advisors Inc Sells 14,724 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The business's fifty day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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