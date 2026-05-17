L & S Advisors Inc Sells 15,392 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 15,392 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $479.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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