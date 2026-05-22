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L & S Advisors Inc Sells 17,223 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • L & S Advisors Inc reduced its Broadcom stake by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,223 shares and leaving it with 39,758 shares valued at about $13.76 million.
  • Broadcom continues to draw attention from institutions and insiders, with several funds increasing holdings even as insiders sold shares; insiders sold 324,282 shares worth $106.4 million in the last quarter.
  • The company remains supported by strong fundamentals and AI-related growth optimism, including renewed LSEG ties, custom AI chip targets of $100 billion by 2027, and analyst price-target increases. Broadcom also recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, while its stock traded near $414.57.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,223 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Broadcom renewed and expanded ties with the London Stock Exchange Group, adding another sign of demand for its VMware and cloud infrastructure offerings. The company also reiterated momentum in its custom AI chip business, with an internal target of $100 billion in AI-chip revenue by 2027. Broadcom Deepens LSEG Ties While Targeting US$100b In Custom AI Chips
  • Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials named Broadcom as an EPIC Innovation Partner, highlighting collaboration on advanced packaging technologies for next-generation AI chips and systems. That supports the view that Broadcom remains central to the AI hardware buildout. Applied Materials Announces Broadcom as EPIC Innovation Partner
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts reportedly raised price targets on Broadcom, reinforcing optimism around AI-related growth and helping offset the recent tech-sector pullback. Analysts raise Broadcom stock price target
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argued Broadcom remains a strong growth and long-term investment idea, citing its solid fundamentals and durable AI exposure. Is Broadcom (AVGO) One of the Best Long Term US Stocks to Buy Right Now?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested Broadcom is becoming “overcrowded,” implying investor enthusiasm may already be very high and the stock could be vulnerable to volatility after its recent gains. Broadcom Is Far Too Overcrowded
  • Neutral Sentiment: Other pieces discussed Broadcom’s valuation and the broader tech selloff, which may be contributing to near-term pressure despite the company’s strong AI narrative. What's going on with Broadcom stock Thursday?

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $371.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.18 and a 52-week high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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