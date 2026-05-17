L & S Advisors Inc Sells 2,278 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $421.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $365.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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