L & S Advisors Inc Sells 28,465 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,465 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,321 shares of company stock valued at $96,830,814. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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