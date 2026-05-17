L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,677 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Sandisk were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,057,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,065.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,407.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $899.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.06. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $1,600.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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