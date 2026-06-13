L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Acquires 114,982 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 365.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,458 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 114,982 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 5.0% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $97,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.01 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

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About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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