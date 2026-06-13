L1 Capital Pty Ltd Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,859,000. Flutter Entertainment comprises about 1.6% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Flutter Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,517,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 378,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $694,009,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 150,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Philip Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 17,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,098.75. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu purchased 1,459 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.78 per share, for a total transaction of $149,956.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,288,396.70. This trade represents a 7.01% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and have sold 5,994 shares valued at $577,293. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLUT

Key Headlines Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter said it will delist from the London Stock Exchange in August and concentrate all trading in New York, a move aimed at lowering costs and simplifying its listing structure. WSJ article

Flutter said it will delist from the London Stock Exchange in August and concentrate all trading in New York, a move aimed at lowering costs and simplifying its listing structure. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by World Cup-related optimism, with several reports highlighting Flutter as a potential beneficiary of a betting surge during the tournament and management expecting very strong customer activity. Barron's article

Investors are also encouraged by World Cup-related optimism, with several reports highlighting Flutter as a potential beneficiary of a betting surge during the tournament and management expecting very strong customer activity. Positive Sentiment: Flutter was also mentioned alongside other stocks that could benefit from the World Cup betting boom, reinforcing the market’s view that the company has a major near-term catalyst in its FanDuel-led U.S. business. Invezz article

Flutter was also mentioned alongside other stocks that could benefit from the World Cup betting boom, reinforcing the market’s view that the company has a major near-term catalyst in its FanDuel-led U.S. business. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage focused on the mechanics of the delisting, including the final London trading date and the company’s shift to a sole New York venue, which is important strategically but not a direct earnings update. Proactive Investors article

Other coverage focused on the mechanics of the delisting, including the final London trading date and the company’s shift to a sole New York venue, which is important strategically but not a direct earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary before the open also noted Flutter’s delisting news among broader headlines, helping keep the stock in focus with investors. Investopedia article

Market commentary before the open also noted Flutter’s delisting news among broader headlines, helping keep the stock in focus with investors. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage framed the London exit as another setback for U.K. markets, which could create a modest reputational overhang even though the move is intended to benefit Flutter shareholders. Guardian article

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Further Reading

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