L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,099 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,732,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares rose after news of a new peace deal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical risk and supporting travel-related stocks like Airbnb. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Shares rose after news of a new peace deal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical risk and supporting travel-related stocks like Airbnb. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, signaling slightly improved expectations even though it kept a hold rating. Benzinga report on Truist price target increase

Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, signaling slightly improved expectations even though it kept a hold rating. Neutral Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Airbnb in a fund letter discussing the company’s resilience to AI-driven changes in travel and real estate, which is more of a long-term strategic view than an immediate stock-moving event. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here