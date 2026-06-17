L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,616 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,011 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,545 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. 71 West Capital Partners bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,203,000. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP now owns 218,900 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,104,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock worth $277,398,643. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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