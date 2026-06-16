L2 Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 6.0%

LRCX stock opened at $388.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $486.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $393.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.51 and a 200-day moving average of $235.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.26.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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