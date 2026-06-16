L2 Asset Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,663 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a market cap of $473.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 43,655 shares of company stock worth $5,063,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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