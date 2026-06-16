L2 Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 179.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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