L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in American Express Company $AXP

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $316.53 and its 200 day moving average is $335.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here