L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,664 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 124,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,188,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

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